Fire department warns of hidden dangers when charging golf carts

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — With warmer weather around the corner, the Carolina Beach Fire Department is warning residents of the hidden dangers associated with charging golf cart batteries.

According to a news release by the Town of Carolina Beach, the firefighters have responded to multiple calls this year involving carbon monoxide alarms sounding due to charging golf carts. “These alarms are being caused by a buildup of hydrogen gas that is produced during the charging process,” the release states. “Hydrogen gas displaces oxygen and will cause carbon monoxide alarms to sound.”

CBFD says hydrogen gas does not produce an immediate health hazard, but it has been associated as a mild irritant causing symptoms such as nausea and headaches. The primary hazard that can be caused during this process is the potential of fire from the buildup of hydrogen.

The Carolina Beach Fire Department urges residents with golf carts to keep in mind the following points to enjoy a safe summer of golf cart usage:

1. Always follow the manufactures recommendations when charging any golf cart.

2. Always charge a golf cart in a well-ventilated area.

3. Always disconnect the charger when the golf has finished the charging process.

4. Do not charge the battery overnight or if there is no one at home with the golf cart.

5. Install a carbon monoxide detector in your residence even if your residence is liquid propane free.

If you suspect any problems or your carbon monoxide alarm is sounding, immediately get out of your home and call 911.

If you have any non-emergency related questions you can call the Carolina Beach Fire Department at (910) 458-2985.