WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s a sure sign, the week of the North Carolina Azalea Festival is here. The parade bleachers are all set up in downtown Wilmington.

The festival is preparing for the week-long events including the festival parade Saturday.

Crews set up all the bleachers for the parade throughout the day Tuesday.

As the festival approaches, be aware of the road closures throughout the week.

See the all festival map

See the barricade zone map