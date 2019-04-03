Bond reduced for NC oral surgeon charged with nearly 30 sex crimes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington oral surgeon accused of dozens of sex crime charges received a lower bond in court Wednesday.

Michael Lee Hasson‘s bond was reduced from $1.1 million to $500,000.

The NC State Board of Dental Examiners suspended Dr. Michael Lee Hasson‘s license in February, shortly after he was arrested and charged with sexual battery and forcible sexual offense. The crimes allegedly happened while his patients were under anesthesia.

After the arrest, more alleged victims came forward and police charged Hasson with 13 additional sex crimes that allegedly took place while treating patients. The abuse allegedly took place between 2009 and 2018.

Documents released on March 26 provide more details about those allegations.