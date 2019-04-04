Hundreds to ride bikes across Topsail Island for breast cancer patients

TOPSAIL ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — There is a big event happening this weekend aside from the Azalea Festival to help local breast cancer patients and survivors.
The Reel Housewives of Topsail Island is a non-profit organization which uses the money raised from an Island-wide bicycle ride to help local breast cancer patients and survivors. This 26-mile bike ride takes place every year in April. This will be its 9th year.
Reel Housewives Founder Annette Erny came on Good Morning Carolina to talk about the special event. Erny said in the first year, they had 42 riders and raised $2,800. She said last year, they had more than 600 riders and raised more than $80,000. She said all of the money stays in the Topsail community.
This year, the bike ride will take place on Saturday, April 6 at 8:00 am at Surf City Sound Park. This 26.2-mile seaside ride loops around North Topsail Beach before returning to Surf City.
Donations from the event go to “helping our local breast cancer victims one mile at a time.”