Third neo-Panamax crane on its way to Port of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port of Wilmington will soon get its third neo-Panamax crane.

According to NC Ports, the crane will arrive on Monday. It’s scheduled to begin its trek up the Cape Fear River early in the morning, passing Southport around 7:30 a.m. and arriving to the port sometime in the 10 a.m.

- Advertisement -

In March 2018 when the port got the first two cranes, they told WWAY the cranes cost more than $30 million, but would help the port with imports and exports from across the world.

The crane is part of NC Ports’ $200 million capital improvements program. The addition of the third crane will allow the Port of Wilmington to accommodate two ultra-large container vessels side-by-side in a two-berth operation.