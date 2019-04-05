Chef Dean Neff shows how to make Low Country Boil and more

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re entertaining out-of-town guests for Azalea Festival weekend, we have a recipe for success that’ll have folks eating out of the palm of your hand — or at least right off your table!

Chef Dean Neff joined WWAY’s Donna Gregory in studio on Good Evening Wilmington to show us how you can make Low Country Boil and more. You can check out Chef Neff’s recipes below.

Rice Porridge

Serves 4

1 large garlic leek or standard leek just the bottom (white part) part minced

1/2 cup cream

1/2 cup milk

2 cups rice

5 cups vegetable stock

Salt and pepper

In a 3-4 quart sauce pot over low heat, add the leek, milk, and cream and steep for 10 minutes. Add the rice to the pot and 2 cups of the stock over medium-low heat while stirring frequently. Continue adding the stock two cups at a time and continuing to stir as the liquid reduces. The final consistency should be the same as traditional grits or risotto. Continue adding the stock and stirring for 17-20 minutes or until the rice is cooked through. Finish with a pat of butter, adjust consistency if needed, season, and serve.

Low Country Boil

Serves 4



3 tablespoons butter

1 Vidalia Onion

1 stalk celery

1 cup beer (ale or IPA)

4 cups tomato juice

4 cups vegetable stock

2 cups boiled peanut juice (optional)

1/2 cup boiled peanuts shelled (optional)

12 shrimp deveined

12 clams

12 shucked oysters

8 ounces Andouille Sausage sliced

16 ounces NC Farmed Catfish (Cut into cubes)

5 Bay leaves

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

lemon for squeezing

In a large pot over medium heat, add the butter, onion, celery, andouille, and sweat for 5-8 minutes until translucent. Add the beer, tomato juice, vegetable stock, peanut juice (this will add salt to your stew), bay leaves, and paprika and simmer for 30-45 minutes over low heat. Add the peanuts, clams, and catfish cover and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Add the shrimp and oysters and cook for 3 more minutes. Season with salt and pepper, squeeze lemon, and serve.

Green Garlic Butter

Serves 4



1 cleaned green garlic top (charred in a dry cast-iron skillet)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 pound unsalted butter (slightly cooler than room temperature)

salt and pepper

In a food processor, add all ingredients and puree until smooth. Season with the salt and pepper. Smear on crusty toasted or grilled bread.

To plate this dish, put a generous scoop of rice porridge in a large bowl. Spoon the low country boil stew over the rice while evenly distributing the seafood. Finish with lemon squeeze and crusty bread with green garlic butter.