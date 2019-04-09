Independent film ‘Uncle Frank’ to start shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new film is coming to Wilmington and will begin production over the next week, according to a permit filed with the city.

The StarNews reports that “Uncle Frank” is an independent “old fashioned” film from Alan Ball. He’s known for creating “True Blood” and “Six Feet Under.”

- Advertisement -

According to the permit, filming will take place at St. James Episcopal Church and Carolina Apartments in downtown Wilmington.

Preparation will begin Wednesday and this portion of filming will wrap next Monday or Tuesday.