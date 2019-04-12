No charges filed in death of Shallotte man fatally shot by trooper

BRUSNWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A state trooper will not face charges for shooting and killing a man in Brunswick County on New Year’s Day.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced Friday Trooper Scott Collins’s use of force was not excessive when he shot Brandon Webster outside the Civietown Mini-Mart.

- Advertisement -

Highway Patrol says Webster drove away from the scene and later died from his injuries at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

“Based on the video, audio, and witness statements, we have determined that a reasonable officer in this situation would have reasonably believed that the truck, rapidly accelerating toward him, posed an imminent threat of deadly physical force,” Stein said. “As a result, Trooper Collins’ use of force was not excessive under the circumstances.”

The announcement came around the same time the local chapter of the National Black Leadership Caucus was going to hold a news conference in Shallotte calling for Justice for Webster.

WWAY’s Matt Bennett is there and will have reaction to the decision coming up tonight on WWAY News.