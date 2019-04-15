New Hanover commissioners want more options for Project Grace

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioners want to look at more options for a plan to redevelop county-owned property in downtown Wilmington.

Commissioners voted unanimously today to explore alternative options for Project Grace and also to begin discussions with the Zimmer Development team about the details of their current development proposal.

- Advertisement -

The county has been looking at various ideas to redo the block bordered by 2nd, 3rd, Grace and Chestnut streets, where the New Hanover County Library’s main branch is now.

Learn more about Project Grace here

The county says the board’s direction will help to ensure the county examines all possible options to determine the highest and best use for the site.

City leaders last month expressed concerns about the size and scope of the proposed project.

The county will also hold a community forum about Project Grace on Thursday, May 9, to provide more exploratory and general financial information for the project, according to a news release. Members of the community will be able to ask questions and speak at the meeting in a facilitated community conversation. The forum will be held 6-7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station (502 N Front Street in Wilmington).