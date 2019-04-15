Evolve wants to add 223 more residential units to City

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Evolve Companies is planning to build more new infrastructure across the Cape Fear. The company is pushing for the former Oleander drive cinema site to become a commercial district mixed use development.

The company is requesting to rezone the 8.87 acres located at 5335 and 5429 Oleander Drive in a project that would bring 3 4-story structures with 5,600 square feet of commercial/retail uses and 223 residential units. Evolve is attempting to rezone the property from its existing state as a community business district, which generally can accommodate larger retail and commercial services, to an office and institutional district, which are conducive to the establishment and operation of institutional, office and limited commercial use.

Evolve hosted a community meeting on February 20th. The Planning Commission held a public hearing regarding this conditional district rezoning on March 20th. The Planning Commission recommends conditional approval of the request, with a modified condition of adding driving connection to French Road and requiring an improved bicycle and pedestrian access to French Road to offset the congestion on Oleander Drive.

The sire is currently serving as a commercial parking lot with a vacant movie theatre building and a transit stop.

The proposal is scheduled for public hearing at the City Council meeting scheduled for April 16th.