Teen surprises friend at Bitty & Beau’s with heartwarming promposal

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s a promposal that will give you all the feels.

Ashley High School senior Nic Cox was working at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop in Wilmington Sunday when his friend Jocelyn Savard came in for a visit as she often does.

This visit was a special one though. Jocelyn asked Nic to prom and the heartwarming moment was caught on camera.

“As you know you are one of my best friends,” she said. “Will you go to prom with me?”

Nic was speechless at first, but shakes his head yes and give a thumbs up.

Jeannie Mayes, Nic’s mother, says he is really excited about the prom that will take place next month.

After posting the video on Facebook, it has been viewed thousands of times and even catching the attention of a local flower shop. The Flower Bar at Lou’s on Oleander Drive says they were so touched by the promposal that they wanted to give the duo a free corsage and boutonniere.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop hires people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.