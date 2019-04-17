Wrightsville Beach staple to welcome back customers Monday

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — More Wrightsville Beach businesses are beginning to open back up more than seven months after Hurricane Florence hit, bringing some much needed jobs back to the island.

Over the past couple of months, WWAY has reported a few different businesses reopening after repairing hurricane damage like Shell Island Resort and the Blockade Runner.

Now, another Wrightsville Beach staple is almost ready to welcome back customers.

After an extensive re-design, the Oceanic Restaurant is preparing to reopen its doors on Monday after originally planning to be open by Easter.

They held training sessions Wednesday and again this weekend where they invite certain guests to come in and dine, so staff can get comfortable in the new surroundings.

President of LM Restaurants Amber Moshakos owns the Oceanic and several other Wilmington area restaurants says she is excited to bring 150 jobs back to Wrightsville Beach.

“As terrible as this is, and as many lives as its negatively impacting, we have an opportunity, and how do we make the most out of the opportunity,” Moshakos said. “It’s definitely not been easy, she’s a historic building, and it seems like every day we’re turning around and uncovering something that we had no idea was there.”

The first floor will open to the public Monday. Moshakos says the upstairs is expected to take longer to finish.

Moshakos says many of those being invited to the training sessions are subcontractors, electricians, and others who worked on the restaurant, and all proceeds from this weekend will go to the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry.