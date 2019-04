BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With the threat of severe weather on the way, Bladen County Schools have decided to dismiss early for students and staff.

According to a post on Facebook, the school district said they made the decision based on information received from the National Weather Service.

All Bladen County Schools will be releasing students and staff at 1:00 p.m. Schools will serve lunch to students prior to the 1:00 early release.