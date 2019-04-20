SC kidnapping suspect, victim found dead in Columbus Co.

PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – Police in Pickens say a man wanted in connection with a murder and kidnapping, along with the kidnapping victim, have been found dead in a home in Columbus County.

36-year-old Marco Vaught was wanted for murder and kidnapping after Pickens Police say he shot 54-year-old Claudette Purry and kidnapped 28-year-old Rebecca Purry on Wednesday, April 17.

Claudette Purry was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where she died a few hours later.

According to Pickens Police, deputies in Columbus County learned that Vaught and Rebecca Purry may have been inside a home there.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office tried for several hours to communicate with the suspect but were unsuccessful. Once law enforcement entered the home, they found both Vaught and Purry dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

