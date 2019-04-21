Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An alleged killer in Pender County is reportedly on the run and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be vigilant.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. this morning a 911 call was received from 3460 Halfway Branch School Road in Ivanhoe reporting shots fired and that two persons had been injured.

Deputies arrived on scene and located two deceased persons. The two deceased individuals are Marcus Lamont Coleman, 36, of Castle Hayne and Dakota Ontaria Moore, Jr., 30, of Harrells.

Pender County Sheriff’s Office officials say at this time, one suspect, 36-year-old Eric Jamel Pigford of Burgaw, has been arrested and is charged with First Degree Murder. He is currently being held under no bond in the Pender County Jail.

Warrants are outstanding for 31-year-old Jamie Dante Coleman of Atkinson for First Degree Murder. Anyone with information concerning this investigation or the whereabouts of Coleman should contact The Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.

The PCSO says Coleman should be considered armed and dangerous.