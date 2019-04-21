Third weekend shooting under investigation in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have made an arrest in the third shooting this holiday weekend.

Police say 20-year-old, Quaneik Allen has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, after a shooting in the Houston Moore housing community that happened around 12:22 this afternoon.

Police identified the victim as a male saying he is in stable condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Police responded to Houston Moore after a Shotspotter alert activated. When they arrived officers were told that the victim had already arrived at the hospital.

Witnesses also told police the incident occurred after the victim was seen assaulting a pregnant woman.

Allen confronted the man, an altercation started and a short time later Allen allegedly shot the man.

Allen was arrested a short time later. Police say the pregnant woman was taken to the hospital. No word on her condition.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.