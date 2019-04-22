Body of missing NC swimmer recovered at Emerald Isle beach

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WTVD) — Emerald Isle police recovered the body of the 18-year-old swimmer from Wake Forest who went missing on Friday.

The body of Ian Lewis, 18, was found around 3:30 a.m. Monday near the 2800 block of the Emerald Isle Beach Stand, police said.

On Friday, two swimmers went missing after getting caught in a rip current, officials said. Both swimmers were seniors at Wake Forest High School.

Emerald Isle Fire and Rescue was able to locate and rescue Mary Paige Merical, 17, of Raleigh. She was taken to Carteret General Hospital and later moved to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville in critical condition.

Investigators said the swimmers got caught in rough surf, stemming from Friday’s storms.

A GoFundMe has been created in Ian’s honor.

