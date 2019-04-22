Honey bee crisis: How a $2M investment at NC State could save bees

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The honey bee is an incredible ally of agriculture, but the bees are dying at an alarming rate.

Charles Heatherly with the North Carolina State Beekeeper’s Association is worried about the future of honey bees.

“For the past 10 years, we average a 40 percent loss each year,” Heatherly said. “Last year there (were) 50 percent losses.”

Healtherly said that 75 years ago, there were 6 million colonies of bees in the United States. While we’ve seen a boom in human population nationwide, the same cannot be said for the honey bee, which has decreased by half.

“As far as North Carolina is concerned, we have an $87 billion agriculture industry which is heavily dependent on honey bees.”

Heatherly said without honey bees we can all say goodbye to apples, blueberries, melons, peaches, and other produce that depends on pollination carried out by the bees.

