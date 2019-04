HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY/WNCT) — Officials are investigating a small plane crash reported in Onslow County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on 140 Stump Sounds Road near Holly Ridge/Topsail Island Airport around 3:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation and the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigators are heading to the scene.

Check back for more on this developing story.