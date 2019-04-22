Pinto’s big weekend leads UNCW men’s golf to CAA title

PINEHURST, N.C. (UNCW SPORTS)– UNCW defended its Colonial Athletic Association men’s golf championship and freshman Segundo Oliva Pinto earned medalist honors by winning a playoff on Sunday at Pinehurst Course #8.

The Seahawks, who will advance to the NCAA regionals for a second straight season, overtook the College of Charleston early on Sunday and posted a six-stroke victory over the Cougars.

- Advertisement -

Oliva Pinto, meanwhile, rallied to force a four-way tie for first and force a playoff. Pinto then earned the championship with a birdie on hole number 18.

UNCW, which now has seven conference titles to its credit, carded a tournament low-round of 281, three-under-par, to win the title. Reese McFarlane paced the Seahawks at three-under for the round and finished tied for fifth. Pinto and Blake McShea both were one-under with McShea tying for ninth.

Stephen Saleeby and Tripp Summerlin finished tied for 11th and 21st overall.

Oliva Pinto is UNCW’s first tournament champion since Payne McLeod won it in 2013.He also becomes the sixth Seahawk to win medalist honors at the CAA tournament.

UNCW Results:

1. Segundo Oliva Pinto 71-74-70=215

T5. Reese McFarlane 73-76-68=217

T9. Blake McShea 74-75-70=219

T11. Stephen Saleeby 75-72-73=220

T21. Tripp Summerlin 78=72-74=224

Team Results:

1. UNCW 293-293-281=867

2. College of Charleston 287-298-288=873

3. James Madison 290-298-291=879

4. Elon 293-301-289=883

5. Delaware 295-298-299=892

6. Drexel 296-293-305=894

7. William & Mary 297-306-297=900

8. Towson 306-308-299=913

9. Hofstra 314-312-309=935