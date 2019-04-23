Rep. David Rouzer talks Mueller report and storm recovery

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Congressman David Rouzer stopped by the WWAY Studio in Leland Tuesday to talk about some of the big issues happening in the country and the state.

This included the fallout over Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

- Advertisement -

There is widespread disagreement this week about whether to push for impeachment of President Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a note to Democrats saying the president can be held accountable without impeachment hearings.

We asked Rouzer what he thinks about the details of the Mueller report.

“I think the Mueller report shows that Donald Trump was telling the truth the whole time, there was no collusion,” he said. “There was nothing nefarious going on. What was nefarious going on was all the democrat activity joined where they paid Fusion GPS to produce a fake dossier, much of the material was supplied by the Russians. So all the collusion was between the democratic party and the Hillary campaign and the Russians.

We also asked Rouzer about the newly signed American World War II Heritage cities law. He says he is 99.9 percent sure that Wilmington will be the first named American World War II Heritage City.

He also talked about Hurricane Florence recovery in the area.

You can watch the full interview above.