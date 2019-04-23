Wilmington fire crews responding to apartment fire Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is responding to a fire at an apartment complex this morning.

Assistant Chief of Operations Tom Robinson said were dispatched to residential structure fire at 719 Indica Court, apt. 101 just before 7:00 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Robinson said crews arrived to find light smoke coming from front door. He said there was a fire on the stove due to cooking with extension to the over-stove microwave. He said the fire was extinguished by the sprinkler system. The fire was extinguished by 7:05 a.m.

There was no other damage to the apartment. Crews remain on scene to remove smoke from the apartment.

Robinson said there are no injuries to residents or fire personnel.