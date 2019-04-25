Ninth annual Stand Against Racism draws hundreds in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the ninth consecutive year, the Lower Cape Fear YWCA participated in a national event along with 450 other chapters.

The theme of this year’s Stand Against Racism was immigration. Although the time and location were different than in years past, plenty of people came out to support the effort.

“Racism isn’t dead, it’s plain and simple,” said attendee Brandon Cagle.

This year’s event was held at the 1898 Memorial in downtown Wilmington. Attendees heard from several speakers who discussed how racism still impacts our communities.

“This year’s theme is No Hate, No Fear. Immigrant Justice is Racial Justice. And we want to build awareness to let our community know that we are not going to tolerate any acts of racism against anyone in our community,” said Lower Cape Fear YWCA CEO Charrise Hart.

One of the speakers was immigration attorney Vanessa Gonzalez. She says in today’s political climate, immigrants are more often becoming victims of racism disguised as patriotism.

“What’s happening with increased immigration enforcement and mass deportation, and how this is affecting communities of color, how it’s affecting immigrants in our communities,” Gonzalez said.

Among those attending was Will Knecht, chairman of the New Hanover County Republican Party. He says he believes having these types of discussions is important.

“I dont agree with every position that was discussed today, but that’s the greatness of America. We can come and hear differing views, and we can grow,” Knecht said.

Organizers say about 300 people came out to this year’s event, and they hope even more people will attend next year.