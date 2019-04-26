Kids ‘taken against their will’ may be in the Carolinas

Joel Strother and Carter Strother (Photo: Presque Isle PD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A police department in Maine says two missing boys may be in the Carolinas.

The Presque Isle Police Dept. said on Facebook Friday they believe that 10-year-old Carter Strother, III, and 12-year-old Joel Strother, II, were taken against their will and may possibly be in the Carolinas.

Police say the boys may be with any of the following persons:

  • Joel Strother
  • Kimberly McLeod AKA Kimberly Strother
  • Christopher McLeod
  • Matthew McLeod

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call your local law enforcement of the Presque Isle PD at (807) 764-4476.

