Kids ‘taken against their will’ may be in the Carolinas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A police department in Maine says two missing boys may be in the Carolinas.
The Presque Isle Police Dept. said on Facebook Friday they believe that 10-year-old Carter Strother, III, and 12-year-old Joel Strother, II, were taken against their will and may possibly be in the Carolinas.
Police say the boys may be with any of the following persons:
- Joel Strother
- Kimberly McLeod AKA Kimberly Strother
- Christopher McLeod
- Matthew McLeod
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call your local law enforcement of the Presque Isle PD at (807) 764-4476.