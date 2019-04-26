Kids ‘taken against their will’ may be in the Carolinas

A police department in Maine says two missing boys may be in the Carolinas.

The Presque Isle Police Dept. said on Facebook Friday they believe that 10-year-old Carter Strother, III, and 12-year-old Joel Strother, II, were taken against their will and may possibly be in the Carolinas.

- Advertisement -



Police say the boys may be with any of the following persons:

Joel Strother

Kimberly McLeod AKA Kimberly Strother

Christopher McLeod

Matthew McLeod

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call your local law enforcement of the Presque Isle PD at (807) 764-4476.