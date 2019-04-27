Local music and arts festival maximizes sustainability

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — What better way to have fun than by using sustainable resources? Saturday’s “Sustain with Sound Music and Arts Festival” was entirely powered by solar technology.

The night of music and arts at Pier 33 in Wilmington focused on environmental education with a host of sustainable efforts. Only compost and recycled items were used.

The proceeds support UNCW’s Plastic Ocean Project, a group dedicated to preserving and protecting the ocean and ecosystems that thrive in it.