Local music and arts festival maximizes sustainability

By
Monique Robinson
-
0
People gather downtown at the Pier 33 for the music and arts festival. (Photo: Monique Robinson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — What better way to have fun than by using sustainable resources? Saturday’s “Sustain with Sound Music and Arts Festival” was entirely powered by solar technology.

The night of music and arts at Pier 33 in Wilmington focused on environmental education with a host of sustainable efforts. Only compost and recycled items were used.

- Advertisement -

The proceeds support UNCW’s Plastic Ocean Project, a group dedicated to preserving and protecting the ocean and ecosystems that thrive in it.

You Might Also Like