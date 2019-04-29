Ocean Cure adds wheelchair accessible flooring at Carolina Beach Boardwalk

PLEASURE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach is once again more handicap accessible thanks to Ocean Cure.

The non-profit uses beach wheelchairs, accessible flooring, and adaptive surfboards to make beaches accessible to everyone.

Volunteers put up the flooring at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. Ocean Cure Founder and Director Kevin Murphy says this is the only place on the island that will have the flooring because of beach erosion at other accesses.

Murphy says it will stay up through Labor Day weekend.

Ocean Cure was recognized by the town earlier this year for the efforts in the community.