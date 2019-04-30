WWAY joins effort to give back to United Way

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Last September, the Cape Fear community stood up to a tremendous disaster, and over the past six months, our region has come together in remarkable ways.

WWAY News is partnering with other local media outlets for the United Way Media Day on May 14 as a way to help the local nonprofit continue giving to those in need.

- Advertisement -

For two months, the local United Way stopped all normal operations to work on Hurricane Florence relief and recovery. No one in the Cape Fear region was unaffected, and in many cases, the needs have grown for residents and nonprofit agencies well beyond the storm damage.

Through this effort, the media companies are mobilizing to tell stories about agencies and people who benefit from United Way funding. UWCFA connects resources to the initiatives and agencies that work hard every day to create a better, safer, healthier community here in the Cape Fear area.

The campaign also will include “Why I Give” testimonials from local residents.

Related Article: New Hanover County hosting Hurricane Survivor Housing Resource Fair

“The question for us is: How can we finish this campaign giving agencies enough money? That’s what we are trying to do,” said Craig Heim, president and CEO of United Way of the Cape Fear Area. “They typically request three times what we can give.”

United Way’s agency partners serve the people of the Cape Fear area through a continuum of care. From prenatal health and parenting support, to dropout prevention, job placement, mental health care all the way through senior and veteran support programs.

For more details about the United Way, go to www.uwcfa.org. For more information about the initiative or to get involved, contact Kari Parker at 910-798-3900 or kari.parker@uwcfa.org.