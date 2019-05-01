Reward increased for info leading to homicide suspect’s arrest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crime Stoppers has increased the reward to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect.

19-year-old Michael Mitchell is wanted in connection with the death of 27-year-old Willie Sellers Jr., who was shot and killed the night of April 5 in the 1000 block of Emory Street in Wilmington.

Police say Mitchell is a validated gang member and could be anywhere in the southeastern US.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609. To remain anonymous tipsters should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-531-9845 or use Text-a-Tip.