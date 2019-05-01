Surf City halts sand dune restoration project

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Surf City was expected to finish restoring their dunes by now, but work had to stop after crews were told to cease and desist.

The town says they were slowed down because CAMA required the town to sift sand before putting it on the beach.

Town leaders say they have reached out to numerous contacts, including CAMA, to try and extend the time on this project.

According to federal regulations, work needed to be done before the start of sea turtle nesting season, which began Wednesday.

The town is waiting on a legal decision from the Secretary of State to continue the project.