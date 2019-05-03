15-year-old murder suspect possibly in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a teen from Yonkers, New York who is wanted for murder is believed to possibly be in the New Hanover County area.

According to CBS New York, police believe 15-year-old Jamir Thompson pulled the trigger, shooting and killing a teenage girl in Yonkers who was at the wrong place at the wrong time. CBS New York reports Marilyn Cotto Montanez had been walking with her nine-year-old sister when police say she was caught in the crossfire.

If you have any information about Jamir Thompson contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office or the Yonkers Police Department.