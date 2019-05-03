What new plans propose for Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New documents have been submitted for Wilmington’s Independence Mall in it’s planned renovation project.
The redevelopment project began last year.
On April 24, new plans were submitted to the city of Wilmington.
According to the plans, the Sears wing will be removed. The plans propose to build a grocery store where the Sears building sits now.
The proposal includes 6 restaurant units just inside the Oleander Drive entrance.
WWAY has reached out to Brookfield Properties on when demolition might begin — we have not yet heard back.