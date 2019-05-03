What new plans propose for Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New documents have been submitted for Wilmington’s Independence Mall in it’s planned renovation project.

The redevelopment project began last year.

- Advertisement -

On April 24, new plans were submitted to the city of Wilmington.

According to the plans, the Sears wing will be removed. The plans propose to build a grocery store where the Sears building sits now.

The proposal includes 6 restaurant units just inside the Oleander Drive entrance.

Related Article: Wilmington Police searching for man who exposed himself to teen

WWAY has reached out to Brookfield Properties on when demolition might begin — we have not yet heard back.