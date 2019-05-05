Marine dies after being pulled from Emerald Isle surf

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WWAY) — Justin Andrew Hinds, 28 of Avondale, Arizona has died after being pulled from the water in Emerald Isle on Saturday.

Officials say EMS got a call around 4:23 p.m., when they arrived, friends had pulled Hinds from the water.

He was taken to Carteret Health Care, where he died.

Hinds was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville.



In a press release, Emerald Isle Police Chief James A. Reese said town beach parks were marked with yellow flags indicating a moderate risk of strong currents at the time of this incident. The National Weather Service was reporting a moderate risk of rip currents.

The winds were out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with a water temperature of 67 degrees. Surf conditions were reported at 3-5 feet.