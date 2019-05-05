Troopers: NC sisters die in head-on crash after passing school bus

MCGRADY, NC (WFMY) — The McGrady community in Wilkes County is mourning the death of two young sisters who died in a car crash Thursday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says 16-year-old Cassandra Elizabeth Gilbert was driving a 2006 Ford Freestyle on N.C. 18 when she tried to pass a school bus in the passing zone and hit a pickup truck coming in the opposite direction.

Investigators say the driver of the truck tried to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful. The Ford came to rest on N.C. 18 near Painter Lane, the GMC pickup truck overturned and came to rest on a guardrail.

Madison Grace Gilbert, 12, was also in the Ford Freestyle during the crash, which happened around 4:40 p.m., troopers said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

