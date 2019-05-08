Sweet n Savory Cafe coming to Leland

LELAND, NC (StarNews) — The owners of Sweet ’n Savory Cafe signed a lease last week for the Eddie Romanelli’s/Fat Tony’s property in the Waterford community of Leland.

“Our entire leadership team is joyous about our brand becoming a part of the Leland community,” Owner and CEO Rob Shapiro said in an email.

- Advertisement -

Shapiro hopes to open later this summer, but is first reaching out for a community-funding opportunity. He has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money to transform the space and open the restaurant.

“I am taking the leap of faith and laying out this unique funding plan because I wholeheartedly believe in this project and I trust that the community will respond,” he said.

Shapiro said if the community is involved in the funding of the restaurant, then it will truly be the community’s restaurant. He hopes to use profits to fund projects that further build community. The online campaign also extensively lays out Shapiro’s vision for building his business around, “community, authenticity and love.”

Related Article: Disabled man asks for crosswalk to Magnolia Greens

Read more here.