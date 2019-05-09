Dosher Memorial’s annual gala goes above and beyond

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Over 200 guests dressed to impress at the Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation’s 9th Annual Gala back in April, now the total monetary amount raised has been revealed.

The guests raised more than $80,000 toward health and wellness programs, services and equipment for the hospital.

The gala co-chair Tish Hatem said that this evening was nothing short of “superb” and “successful,” thanks to the 85 businesses, organizations and individuals who contributed and attended.