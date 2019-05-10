District Attorney reacts to Mother’s Day bail out

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week a local group tried to help women in jail who can’t afford bail to spend Mother’s Day with their children.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office held a press conference to address the matter Friday.

- Advertisement -

DA Ben David says they’ve been working on the jail population in different ways for the last 18 months.

Chief Deputy Ken Sarvis says since November 2017, they have saved $1.5 million by releasing 607 people before their trial date and saving bed space for violent criminals.

David says if you want to challenge a certain bond or charge, you’ve got to look at several factors.

“To anyone who is wanting to look at justice or, for that matter, perceived injustice, give me the mugshot, give me the charges, give me the criminal record and past history as it relates to court appearances and maybe the conduct after someone has been charged and we will talk about why their bond is set a certain way,” David said.

David also says instead of trying to raise bond money for those in jail, you should consider helping the victims by giving to non-profits that specifically address prevention, drug abuse, and mental health.

You’ll have an opportunity to give those kinds of non-profits under the United Way on Tuesday.

Read more here about the more than 500 inmates in the New Hanover County jail.