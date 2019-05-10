First movie filmed in Wilmington released 35 years ago

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been 35 years since Firestarter, the first movie ever filmed in the Cape Fear, was released.
A picture of Orton Plantation, featured in this Southern Accents Magazine from 1983, caught the attention of Frank Capra Jr., who was searching for a place to film the movie.
The decision to film here became the first step in creating what would become an industry.
Producer Dino De Laurentiis liked the area so much he built a movie studio here, which is now Screen Gems.
Since then, more than 350 films, TV shows, and commercials have been shot in the area.