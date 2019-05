HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY)–A year ago, a week long effort began to free Big Earl after the shrimping trawler ran aground on Holden Beach.

It took heavy equipment to dredge a deep enough path to free the boat. It underwent repairs in Southport for a time. This week, Susan Yerry has given an exciting update.

Big Earl has a new paint job. Yerry says it’s name is no longer Big Earl however, the boat now goes by ‘Miss Katherine’. The boat is still at a marina in Holden Beach.