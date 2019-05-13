Local tourism industry leaders modify advertising tactics for summer

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — Southeastern North Carolina is just a month away from the start of the coast’s biggest tourist season. Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau (WBCVB) is turning up the notch on advertisements.

Back in January, Visit NC found 30% of North Carolinians believed the coast was back open for business since Hurricane Florence, but businesses across the region are trying to increase that number.

Communications and Public Relations Director Connie Nelson says perception is key to attracting tourists this summer.

“We’ll be promoting the fact that we are a beach and historical destination, but we are going to take it a step further and address some special interests to let people know there is so much more to do here,” Nelson said. “[Tourists] can spend a whole week here discovering our dining scene, our craft breweries, shopping, arts and culture, special events, water sports…you name it.”

Nelson says almost two million email ads have been sent to inboxes of potential visitors from the the Carolina coast to the mountains.

According to WBCVB, New Hanover County travel provides more than 6,320 jobs. In the most recent industry assessment, the county ranked eighth among North Carolina’s 100 counties in tourism expenditures with an estimated $578.22 million.