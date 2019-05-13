Salvation Army shelter to reopen for first time since Florence

A shelter designed to help people in need is finally done getting help it needed after Hurricane Florence.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A shelter designed to help people in need is finally done getting help it needed after Hurricane Florence.

The Salvation Army says its Red Shield Emergency Shelter at 802 N. 2nd St.in Wilmington will reopen next Monday. The Red Cross will host an Open House to celebrate the reopening on Thursday, 4-7 p.m.

- Advertisement -

“The reopening of the Red Shield Shelter reimplements a vital service for the Cape Fear area,” Maj. Mark Craddock, Corps Officer of the Salvation Army of Cape Fear, said in a news release. “The shelter offers a temporary solution as the Salvation Army continues to move forward on the creation of the Center of Hope to be constructed at 1220 N. 30th St. The Center of Hope will provide a permanent home to the Red Shield Shelter, social services and administration while offering enhanced services to individuals and families.”

During Hurricane Florence, the roof of the Red Shield Shelter suffered extensive damage and rain water poured into the shelter. The damage caused The Salvation Army to close the shelter until repairs could be completed and the safety of all guests and residents could be assured.

According to a news release the Red Shield Shelter operates with 52 beds for men, women and families. All guests receive the option of enrolling in the Salvation Army Life Skills program offering up to six months of residency, nutrition, educational support classes, partnerships with Cape Fear Community College and other local businesses. Upon completion of the Life Skills program, residents graduate with a resume of consistent employment, stable housing, community service, educational success, and a pathway to stability.

When the shelter reopens next week, it will once again open its doors to invite in people who need the services offered.

The Salvation Army says its Soup Line, a daily community meal offered to everyone, will move from its current location on 3rd St. to the Red Shield Shelter. Between the Soup Line, guests and residents, the Salvation Army says it will provide 60,000 meals from the Red Shield Shelter kitchen.