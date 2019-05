SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The new roundabout that has been causing confusion for drivers in the Town of Surf City has led the state Department of Transportation to add more signs.

Drivers crossing the new bridge into Surf City must enter the roundabout once they get on to the island.

According to the town, the DOT installed new signage on Thursday, showing drivers how to navigate the roundabout.

Mayor Doug Medlin says the signs are ten square feet so you cannot miss them.