WATCH: Alligator takes dip in Carolina Beach swimming pool

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Before you dive in the pool, you might want to make sure you don’t have company first.

That’s no pool float! Carolina Beach resident Warren Cullen captured video of an alligator in a pool on the north end.

NC Wildlife and the Carolina Beach Police Department responded to relocate the unwelcome guest.

Carolina Beach PD say they’ve had a couple calls about alligators in pools and on the greenway.

Police want to remind people that if you spot a gator on your property to stay away and call the police or the state wildlife resources commission.