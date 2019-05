WATCH: Alligator takes dip in Carolina Beach swimming pool

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Before you dive in the pool, you might want to make sure you don’t have company first.

That’s no pool float!┬áCarolina Beach resident Warren Cullen captured video of an alligator in a pool on the north end.

NC Wildlife and the Carolina Beach Police Department responded to relocate the unwelcome guest.

Carolina Beach PD say they’ve had a couple calls about alligators in pools and on the greenway.

Police want to remind people that if you spot a gator on your property to stay away and call the police or the state wildlife resources commission.