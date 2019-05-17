H2GO plans still undecided; water worries continue

BRUNSWICK COUNTY,NC (WWAY) — Just 24-hours, after the Town of Leland proposed a compromise with the Town of Belville over H2GO, all sides appeared in court Friday morning.

Back in April, a Brunswick County judge ruled the transfer of H2GO to Belville was illegal, but Belville appealed the decision which spawned Friday’s hearing.

- Advertisement -

The judge decided that within the next week both parties must come up with an order that gives details of their plan for the property.

Pending the submission of the documents, the judge will decide how he wants to rule.