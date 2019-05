HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two people are dead in an early morning crash on Highway 22 in Horry County.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a jeep traveling the wrong direction on Hwy 22 hit a pickup truck head on.

- Advertisement -

The driver of the jeep and a passenger in the truck were killed.

Country music singer Travis Tritt posted on Twitter that his tour bus was involved in the crash.

Read more here.