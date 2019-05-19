Wilmington police make an arrest following weekend homicide

WILMINGTON N.C. (WWAY)– According to a spokesperson for the Wilmington police department, an arrest has been made in connection to a homicide on Saturday.

Police say they located 33-year-old Jermaine Pompey with the help of SABLE and the U.S. Marshals in Columbus County on Saturday evening.

Pompey has been charge with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of firearm by a felon.

Police found the body of 30-year-old Quinchelle Carr in her apartment Saturday around 9:30 a.m. They said suspicious death was ruled a homicide.

Earlier police were looking for a 2002 black Toyota Avalon and found it a few hours later.

Anyone with information should use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.