Brunswick County commission votes to dissolve Leland EMS

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County will cut ties with an emergency medical service provider after a decision by county commissioners Monday night.

County commissioners approved an agreement with the Town of Leland to dissolve their EMS franchise and provide a county service.

The service will cost the county $180,000 per year and eight paramedics will be offered employment with the county.

Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad could also be terminated, but that was not discussed at Monday night’s meeting.