Man arrested in weekend murder appears in court

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man appeared in court Monday morning after being charged with murder. This comes after Wilmington Police found a woman’s body in an apartment this weekend.

Police found the body of 30-year-old Quinchelle Carr in her apartment in the 600 block of North 30th Street around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

With help from the SABLE helicopter and the US Marshals, police found the suspect 33-year-old Jermaine Pompey in Columbus County.

Pompey is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held in jail without bond.

This is Wilmington’s third homicide of the year.