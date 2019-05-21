‘It’s about the size’: NC city, company debate over massive flag

STATESVILLE, NC (WSOC) — An American Flag flying high in Statesville is becoming a polarizing debate between a company and the city council.

The 40 by 80-foot flag can be seen from Interstate 77 as you enter the city.

Officials with Statesville say the issue has nothing to do with patriotism. Rather, they say the size of the flag goes against the permit agreement between Camping World and the council. According to the city, it also violates a city-wide ordinance.

On Saturday, Camping World posted this to Facebook claiming the city filed a lawsuit against them and is fining them $50/a day dating back to October 2018, which totals more than $10,000.



