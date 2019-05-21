Band students raising money to participate in National Independence Day Parade

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Brunswick High School Marching Scorps will be heading to Washington, DC, to showcase their musical talent in front of thousands of people for the July 4th holiday.

Last year, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis nominated the NBHS Marching Scorps as the representative of North Carolina for the 2019 National Independence Day Parade.

“We’ve been active in the community, especially performing in the NC Azalea Festival, and Leland Founder’s Day Parade,” said NBHS Band Director Christopher Cook. “We applied and were accepted by the parade committee.”

He says the students were ecstatic after hearing the news.

“When I told the students in class and broke the news to their parents, they were just really excited and shocked to know that they are being noticed in the community,” Cook said.

“Its just an honor and everyone is very excited to represent the state in the parade,” said NBHS Marching Band Drum Major Nick Stanley.

The band will be in Washington, DC, from July 3-5. To cover transportation and accommodations, the band has a fundraising goal of $30,000. So far, they’ve raised $20,000.

To help the band raise the remainder of the money they need, they’re asking the community to do one of two things.

You can go to the band’s website and make a contribution via PayPay or consider sending your child to band camp. The Scorpion Art Camp will be from June 10-21 and is geared for K-5 students. Parent volunteers and NBHS students will serve as camp counselors. The registration fee collected from participants will be used toward the band’s trip to Washington, DC.