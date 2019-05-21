WANTED: Armed suspect robs Walgreens pharmacy in Murrayville

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man who robbed the Walgreens at gunpoint.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Walgreens at North College Road and Kerr Avenue.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect went to the pharmacy counter and demanded narcotics. After he threatened the use of a gun, he was given two bottles.

He walked away from the scene.

K9 units, the Sable helicopter, and investigators are searching for the suspect.

If you know anything, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.